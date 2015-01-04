Where to pick up new skills in the New Year

Five spots to pick up a new skill, hobby or knowledge in 2015 in NYC.

Learn how to sew and more at the Brooklyn Craft Company. Photo Credit: Google

If your New Year’s resolution is to pick up a new skill, hobby or knowledge in 2015, here are five places in New York City where you can do just that.

Learn how to DIY:

Brooklyn Craft Company

Craft is literally the name of the game at Brooklyn Craft Company, which offers a variety of DIY classes at its Greenpoint space. Recent classes taught such skills as glass etching, sewing a leather tote and skirt making 101. 61 Greenpoint Ave., Greenpoint, brooklyncraftcompany.com

Learn how to pickle things:

The Brooklyn Kitchen

Grab those Mason jars and get pickling! Brooklyn Kitchen offers a variety of culinary classes almost every night of the week, from knife skills to pizza making with Roberta’s. Coming up is pickling with McClure’s, where you can learn the process, ingredients, technique and science of pickling and preserving seasonal vegetables. Classes tend to fill up fast, so sign up soon. Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m., $75; 100 Frost St., Williamsburg, 718-389-2982, thebrooklynkitchen.com

Learn how to write a children’s book:

Gotham Writers Workshop

If you have dreams of being the next big thing in kid’s lit, get your start with a class with Gotham Writers, which offers classes in all manners of writing, from fiction writing to playwrighting to songwriting. Its 10-week level 1 workshop in children’s book writing covers everything from how to begin a children’s book to basics in the craft to writing exercises. Starting Jan. 12, $420; 140 Broadway, 14th Fl., writingclasses.com

Learn how to do improv:

Peoples Improv Theater

Practice those comedic chops through an improv class with the PIT. Its eight-week level 1 intro workshop will teach you the fundamentals of improvisation, from movement to scene work to group exercises — no experience necessary — culminating in a graduation performance for your friends and family. Starting Jan. 15, $395; Simple Studios, 134 W. 29th St., thepit-nyc.com

Learn anything and everything:

Brooklyn Brainery

This Crown Heights space dabbles in a little bit of everything for the curious minded. Want to learn how to critique art? Create music on your phone? Roll sushi? American Sign Language? These are all upcoming classes, taught by experts in the field. Classes run as little as $10, too, so you can take as many as you like. 190 Underhill Ave., Crown Heights, 347-292-7246, brooklynbrainery.com