The new venue lacks the superb skyline views and industrial charm of LIC Flea & Food’s original location.

If you’ve missed the quiet calm of suburban holiday shopping, Long Island City Flea and Food market is here to help.

The popular outdoor market and beer garden has ended its outdoor season and is moving inside for its annual holiday market.

While LIC Flea & Food previously hosted vendors in a warehouse at the site of their summer festivities on 46th Ave., QNS.com reported on Monday that the market will be moving to The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale.

TSAPG Flea & Food anyone?

But also, where is that even?

Located right off of St. Johns cemetery and in walking distance of such iconic New York City establishments as Forever 21 and California Pizza Kitchen, this new venue lacks the superb skyline views and industrial charm of LIC Flea & Food’s original location.

The new indoor holiday market, exact address 8000 Cooper Ave., will open Saturday, Nov. 28 and run every Saturday and Sunday through 2015, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A 25,000-square-foot space will feature local vendors selling gifts, bites and an all-Queens beer and wine garden. Ample parking is also promised.

If you don’t plan on driving, the Q29, Q47, and Q54 buses stop nearby.

Vendors interested in selling at the market can apply at LICflea.com.