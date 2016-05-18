Lighten your home decor for the warm-weather months

One of the best ways to feel like summer is coming is by changing your home décor from winter cozy …

One of the best ways to feel like summer is coming is by changing your home décor from winter cozy to light and sunny.

But since New Yorkers don’t always have a ton of time or money to spend on redecorating, we asked a few local interior design experts for summer home décor tips that tailored for city living.

Lighten up

Switch out your heavy winter blankets for lightweight throws, suggested NYC home decorator Betsy Helmuth of Affordable Interior Design.

“Crisp, white bedding is the best way to make your bedroom feel fresh in the summer months,” she said. “A bright white blanket atop white sheets is a light-weight, low-maintenance look.”

If your apartment is naturally dark, “adding mirrors in a home during the summer months reflects the lovely sunlight around your space,” Helmuth added.

Make your lamps more summery too by “replacing the ‘blah’ finial (the screw-on piece that holds your lampshade on) with a whimsical one, such as a nautical knot or a real seashell,” noted Katrina Szish, a Financial District-based TV personality and style expert behind the blog anchorsandsirens.com.

Bring in the beach

Decorate your home with the sand and surf, Szish recommended: Fill about a third of several glass cylinders in various sizes with sand and top it off with a beach-scented pillar candle, such as the Sun & Sand from Yankee Candle ($24.99).

“If you’re feeling extra inspired, toss in a few white starfish around the edges (available at most craft wall stores), well below the flame level of the candle, and voilà! An instant beachy centerpiece,” she said.

You can also “brighten up your bedroom with nautical-inspired artwork and bright pillow covers,” Szish added.

A poster-sized beach photo or nautical throw pillows will work, she noted — or you can decorate with drift wood, noted Polina Gorokhovskaya, president and owner of Polina Studio Inc.

“Drift wood costs $0 and it’s a whole lot of fun finding it on a beach,” Gorokhovskaya said. “There is always a fun shape that you can decorate with pebbles or ropes for a nautical theme.”

Dress up your walls

“Brighten up a [bland] entryway or create a feature wall with removable wallpaper,” Szish suggested, adding that her favorite is the Easychange wallpaper from Sherwin Williams. “When you want to remove it, it peels off in minutes without leaving any residue.”

If you’re a fan of summer hats and scarves, “don’t shove them away in boxes in drawers. Decorate your hallway with them,” offered Gorokhovskaya. “All you need is a few nails and a hammer. The shapes and colors will add to [your décor.]“