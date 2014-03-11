Lorde collaborates with MAC on beauty collection

Lorde is continuing her reign over pop culture with a new beauty line. The Grammy winner, known for her signature …

Lorde is continuing her reign over pop culture with a new beauty line.

The Grammy winner, known for her signature dark lip colors, is launching a limited-edition makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics this summer.

“I have loved MAC Cosmetics since I was a little kid. I remember saving up to buy my very first MAC lipstick at 14, and it was used by about 20 of my friends,” Lorde said in a statement. “MAC has a very clear aesthetic that has always felt fashion-forward to me. So I was really excited to work with them on these products, which I use pretty much every day and night. I hope you will too.”

MAC Senior Artist Amber Dreadon is responsible for 17-year-old Lorde’s tour makeup, as well as the singer’s looks for the Grammy Awards and Brit Awards.