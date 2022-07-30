Billion-dollar winning MegaMillions ticket sold in Illinois, but someone in the Bronx won a million bucks

Someone in Illinois beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot — but a Bronx player won a million-dollar second place prize, the New York Lottery reported.

According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, MegaBall: 14.

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The New York Lottery said Saturday a million-dollar second place prize (for hitting all five numbers without the MegaBall) was sold at the New Way Deli & Lottery store at 77 East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Manor.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.