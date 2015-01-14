LumberMatch brings bearded and tattooed singles together

If you kicked off 2015 with the ‘Babes of Bushwick’ calendar, this dating site may be for you.
LumberMatch, a free dating site for Lumbersexuals launched just a few weeks ago, helping “beard growers and those who love them” unite. LumberMatch unites both opposite-sex and same-sex lumbersexuals or fans of the former, forming an unprecedented community among today’s beard enthusiasts.
What is a lumbersexual, exactly?
LumberMatch explains: “Lumbersexual” is a recently coined term used to describe what we have always known as stylish, bearded, tattooed, flannel and boot wearing men who prefer a more rugged, manly look to that of the more well known and affeminate “Metrosexual”.
While beared Brooklyn men are probably not chopping down wood and carrying lumber on the G train, LumberMatch’s site explains that lumbersexuality exists on a scale, “All the way from the bearded lumberjack out in the woods to the urban hipster trying to return to a manlier time.”
LumberMatch currently boasts 1726 active users — and yes, beard touching is allowed on the first date. With Valentine’s only a month away, it may be time to hop on the L [umbersexual] train.