Marc Jacobs brings JOY-ful collaboration to The Standard’s Soda Shop at High Line location

Marc Jacobs is taking over The Standard’s Soda Shop at the High Line with an immersive, joyful installation.

Throughout the month, visitors to the Soda Shop will experience a transformed space inspired by Marc Jacobs’ new line JOY, highlighting the brand’s partnership with visionary artists David Shrigley, Derrick Adams, and Hattie Stewart.

The Soda Shop has been updated to include JOY-inspired decor, including collectible matchbooks, branded coasters, floral installations and custom decor. The menu will also have limited-time only items, such as the JOY Dog, Happy Frites, the MJ Soho Sundae, a JOY of Bananas Hard Shake, the MJ Daisy Daiquiri and the Trippy Sippy blended berry mocktail.

Guests can enjoy live acoustic sets every week featuring emerging artists from Gibson Guitars, plus an evening of paws & play on the Standard Plaza hosted by maxbone, and a night of art and conversation with collaborator Derrick Adams.

The High Line retail shop will also feature a curated selection of bags, T-shirts, accessories, and playful objects from the JOY Capsule Collection that will be available for purchase.

JOY will be on display through Oct. 31. The Standard, High Line is located at 848 Washington St. For more information about The Standard, visit standardhotels.com. For more information on JOY, visit marcjacobs.com.