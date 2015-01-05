Where to go and what to wear for a stylish Miami vacation

Anyone ready for some fun in the sun?

If you’re looking for some warmth this winter, it’s no secret that Miami Beach is busting with restaurants and nightlife. On my recent holiday vacation there, I was under the wing of my great friend, Miami native and designer Alvin Valley, who says the Florida hotspot is “a place where I can disconnect from the craziness of New York and connect with the sun and the water.”

Here’s a must list for some stylish fun in the sun, Valley style:

WHERE TO GO

Dream Hotel: We spent many lunches poolside at this white and dreamlike hotel.

Raleigh Hotel: We headed here for late afternoon cocktails by the pool.

Prime 112: I ate the best chicken Caesar salad here.

Soho Beach House: Get your vacation tan on and try the Whispering Angel Rosé. It’s the perfect rosé that accentuates a tan.

Ian Schrager and Marriott’s Edition: I had some of the most amazing cocktails here.

Versailles Restaurant: Enjoy heaping portions of rice and beans, grilled fish and, my favorite, avocado salad. The coconut flan is also a must.

Joe’s Stone Crab: We licked our lips after platefuls of stone crabs and the incredibly mouthwatering Key lime pie.

Monty’s: The best live music is here, as well as killer mojitos and oysters to die for.

Fisher island Beach Club: This private beach club is the chicest lunch spot. Even reality celebs like Jonathan Cheban Instagrammed pictures beachside.

BurgerFi: This has the best burgers, which are sandwiched with lettuce.

Abuela’s Cuban Kitchen: On my way to the airport, I made a quick stop for white rice and beans and a cafe con leche.

WHAT TO WEAR

Her: Even with all that eating, I was able to wear my Zimmermann lace romper for New Year’s Eve. I also wore Charlie By MZ bikinis and Melissa Odabash rose metallic crochet coverups poolside and carried my oversized white leather Bally bag.

Him: Valley paired cargo pants with Grecian leather sandals and a tight black sweater. Another night, he wore YSL boots, dark denim and a black sateen French cuffed shirt. And all of his friends were decked out in Hermes “H” belts, skinny jeans and English loafers.

