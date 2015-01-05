Where to go and what to wear for a stylish Miami vacation

If you’re looking for some warmth this winter, it’s no secret that Miami Beach is busting with restaurants and nightlife. On my recent holiday vacation there, I was under the wing of my great friend, Miami native and designer Alvin Valley, who says the Florida hotspot is “a place where I can disconnect from the craziness of New York and connect with the sun and the water.”
Here’s a must list for some stylish fun in the sun, Valley style:
WHERE TO GO
Dream Hotel: We spent many lunches poolside at this white and dreamlike hotel.
Raleigh Hotel: We headed here for late afternoon cocktails by the pool.
Prime 112: I ate the best chicken Caesar salad here.
Soho Beach House: Get your vacation tan on and try the Whispering Angel Rosé. It’s the perfect rosé that accentuates a tan.
Ian Schrager and Marriott’s Edition: I had some of the most amazing cocktails here.
Versailles Restaurant: Enjoy heaping portions of rice and beans, grilled fish and, my favorite, avocado salad. The coconut flan is also a must.
Joe’s Stone Crab: We licked our lips after platefuls of stone crabs and the incredibly mouthwatering Key lime pie.
Monty’s: The best live music is here, as well as killer mojitos and oysters to die for.
Fisher island Beach Club: This private beach club is the chicest lunch spot. Even reality celebs like Jonathan Cheban Instagrammed pictures beachside.
BurgerFi: This has the best burgers, which are sandwiched with lettuce.
Abuela’s Cuban Kitchen: On my way to the airport, I made a quick stop for white rice and beans and a cafe con leche.
WHAT TO WEAR
Her: Even with all that eating, I was able to wear my Zimmermann lace romper for New Year’s Eve. I also wore Charlie By MZ bikinis and Melissa Odabash rose metallic crochet coverups poolside and carried my oversized white leather Bally bag.
Him: Valley paired cargo pants with Grecian leather sandals and a tight black sweater. Another night, he wore YSL boots, dark denim and a black sateen French cuffed shirt. And all of his friends were decked out in Hermes “H” belts, skinny jeans and English loafers.
