Mile High Run Club founder Debora Warner launches Run Girl jewelry line

Running isn’t the only passion of Mile High Run Club founder Debora Warner.

Before she opened a treadmill studio in New York City, Warner made her mark as a contemporary artist.

Her latest venture combines her two interests.

“I always wanted to make jewelry,” says Warner, who recently launched her own line called Run Girl.

Currently only available at Mile High Run Club’s two Manhattan studios, the necklaces are Warner’s spin on runner’s jewelry, which usually takes the form of sneaker charms or the words “26.2.”

“The runner’s jewelry that exists, I don’t like it, I wouldn’t wear it,” Warner says. “I wanted to create something that was a little more interesting, and better quality.”

Currently, the line features two designs — the word “runner” in script and a cheetah, inspired by Warner’s nickname from her friends.

“It’s the fastest animal, although I’m not the fastest animal on the planet, not even close,” she says.

Both necklace designs are available in solid sterling silver, 18K yellow gold over solid sterling silver or 18K rose gold over solid sterling silver and cost $199 to $249.

Warner has plans to launch a website soon and add more designs next year. For now, she hopes they inspire other runners.

“They can be worn on race day as a good luck charm, or as anytime pieces, too,” she says.