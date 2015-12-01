Miller Lite ‘knitted’ billboard illuminates Times Square

First muralists, then graffiti artists, now crocheters?

New York advertising has taken a nontraditional spin in the past few years, with commissioned murals encouraging viewers to buy whatever product is depicted in the artwork and street art that, upon second glance, is actually an ad for a prominent video-streaming site.

With even micro-ads wrapped around subway turnstiles, it’s nearly impossible to miss the new, creative ways major corporations are trying to appeal to New Yorkers.

Miller Lite’s latest scheme? Knitting. Well, crochet, actually, but execs at Miller Lite aren’t distinguishing between yarn stitches.

Brooklyn-based crafter London Kaye, who is best known for her crochet yarn-bombs around trees, street signs and fences throughout the city, created a billboard for the big beer company in, where else, Times Square.

The commissioned yarn-bomb, seen at the corner of 7th Avenue and 49 Street, used more than 76,500 yards of Lion Brand yarn weighing over 300 pounds!

Kaye’s billboard, which is actually made of 300,000 crochet stitches, not knit stitches, took more than 250 hours to create.

No details on how much beer she drank while working through all that yarn.

Kaye has also worked on commercial projects for Starbucks, Delivery.com and several other national brands, according to the artist’s website.