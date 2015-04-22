Mini horses are trotting around NYC

Looks like Manhattan is getting its very own Lil Sebastian.

A pair of mini horses, Diane, a pregnant tan horse, and Charles, a miniature black stallion, have been seen trotting around the city the same reason any transplants try and make their mark on Times Square: fame.

Owner Jimmy Murray, 28, of Oklahoma told DNAinfo, “I think this is a billion-dollar idea. I think she’s quickly going to be the most famous horse in the world.”

Murray and his father Casey brought the two mini horses to NYC by R.V. last Friday and the pair of humans and horses has been galloping for media attention ever since.

Charles and Diane have yet to see any television or Broadway contracts, but you can follow them on Instagram (@charlesanddianne) and hope that new fan Trevor Noah brings the royal equestrian couple to ‘Daily Show’ fame.