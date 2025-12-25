These were the most checked out library books in New York City in 2025

These were the top checked out books in NYC this past year.

In our growing digital world, many people often turn to e-books as their primary source of reading, but libraries are still such an important part of our world.

Recently, The New York Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library, and Queens Public Library released a citywide list of the most checked-out books of 2025. This list combined data from all three of these library systems across five boroughs.

“Our much-anticipated top checkout lists are a testament to the universal joy of reading, and are one of the most direct mirrors we can hold to the books that most capture the imagination of New Yorkers every year,” said Brian Bannon, Chief Librarian and Merryl and James Tisch Director of Branch Libraries and Education at The New York Public Library. “It’s especially fun to see the mix of titles that rose to the top this year.”

Across these three library systems, James by Percival Everett was the most checked-out title. Second to this was The God of the Woods by Liz Moore, and third was Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros.

Below is the full list of the Top 10 Adult Titles across NYC:

James by Percival Everett The God of the Woods by Liz Moore Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros All Fours by Miranda July The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About by Mel Robbins Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

“Against the backdrop of a record number of book bans across the country, it’s powerful to see New Yorkers continuing to read books from every point of view,” said Edwin Maxwell, Chief Librarian of Brooklyn Public Library. “Reading helps build empathy and invites dialogue–qualities that have never been more important than now.”

The full lists of the Top Checkouts of 2025 can be found at The New York Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library, and Queens Public Library.