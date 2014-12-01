Raymond Matts release new Aura de Parfum Fragrance Collection

The new line is a septet of artisanal unisex scents.

Upper East Side and fragrance designer Raymond Matts — who previously served as an executive nose for Estée Lauder and as a marketing director for Elizabeth Arden — now has his own innovative line of signature fragrances.

The Raymond Matts Aura de Parfum Fragrance Collection is a septet of artisanal unisex scents — Pashay, Maiaday, Jarro, Tulile, Tsiling, Kaiwe and Sunah — with terrific sillage and an exotic originality that guarantee you won’t smell like every other person at the party.

$200 for 50 ml; available now at Nordstrom and raymondmatts.com