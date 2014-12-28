New Year’s Eve activities for the whole family

From a cruise around the city to fireworks festivities to a circus extravaganza.

Mid-day dance party

If you don’t plan on staying up for the real thing, head to the Children’s Museum of Manhattan for a dance party, musical parade and mid-day ball drop. Noon, admission $11 children and adults, free for children under 12 months; 212 W. 83rd St., 212-721-1234

Prospect Park fireworks

Enjoy live music and a free cup of hot cocoa, followed by fireworks at Grand Army Plaza at this Brooklyn tradition. 11 p.m.-midnight, FREE; recommended spots for viewing include Grand Army Plaza, inside the park on West Drive and Prospect Park West between Grand Army Plaza and Ninth Street

Family cruise

Sail into 2015 across the Hudson River with picturesque views of New York and New Jersey and fireworks during the New York Water Taxi’s family affair. There will be a dinner buffet, live coverage of the ball drop, dancing, Wii games for the kids and, for the adults, a cash bar for beer and wine and a complimentary midnight toast. Boarding from 9:05-9:20 p.m., sails 9:20 p.m.-12:20 a.m., $200 adults, $125 children ages 3-12; Pier 16, South Street Seaport, nywatertaxi.com

Arcade bonanza

It’s game on at Dave & Buster’s Times Square this New Year’s Eve. In addition to more than 200 arcade machines to play, the all-ages affair includes a live DJ, five-hour open bar, buffet dinner and live broadcast of the ball drop at midnight. 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $119/general admission (does not include games); 234 W. 42nd St., 646-495-2015, balldrop.com

Circus celebration

Spend New Year’s Eve under the big top with a special performance of the Big Apple Circus’ latest show, “Metamorphosis,” followed by dancing in the ring, goody bags and a countdown to the year with a Champagne toast (apple cider for the kids). 9:30 p.m., tickets starting at $50; Lincoln Center Damrosch Park, 70 Lincoln Center Plaza, 888-541-3750, bigapplecircus.org

Seeing stars

Hang out with “celebrities” this New Year’s Eve at Madame Tussauds, as well as enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a live DJ and, for adults, a five-hour open bar and free Champagne toast at midnight. 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $119/general admission; 234 W. 42nd St., 212-512-9600, madametussauds.com