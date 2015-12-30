New Year’s Eve party host gift ideas

Skip the cliche bottle of wine — here are some suggestions on what you can bring the gracious host of …

Skip the cliche bottle of wine — here are some suggestions on what you can bring the gracious host of your New Year’s Eve party.

Champagne candle

“Don’t bring a bottle of wine — I’m sure the host has gotten a squillion already,” designer Jonathan Adler says. “I like to bring one of my Champagne candles — all the fun of drinking and guaranteed not to give you a hangover.”

Board game

“Bringing a game is a great gift — something hypothetical like Apples to Apples or Table Topics,” chef Carla Hall says. “A game is a gift that the host can also use at another gathering.”

Plant

“Other great hostess gifts include a plant — one that doesn’t have to be tended to right away or require transferring to a vase,” Hall says. “Something that lives and can be watched is a great gift.”

Whiskey and whiskey stones

“Bring a Dean & DeLuca dual bottle tote, which can find a nice bottle of champagne and your favorite bottle of whiskey,” says Joel Pettersson, executive chef of Dean & DeLuca SoHo. “Don’t forget to bring whiskey stones from Teroforma. They’re handcrafted in Vermont and will make a great gift for the host.”