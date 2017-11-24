The holiday season has officially kicked off in New York City, which means it's time to start thinking about your very own Christmas tree.

But you’ll need one that suits your style, your budget and your living space. We rounded up tree sellers, from Gowanus to SoHo, to create this handy guide for finding your perfect tree in the city -- and getting it home without making a spectacle on the subway.

What’s your Christmas tree style?

The heavy ornament hanger

If you’re all about the fancy (i.e. heavy) ornaments, then your tree will need sturdy branches.

You’ll want to go with a Fraser Fir, which most tree sellers carry, or the less common Canaan Firs. The latter has thicker branches but this species is harder to find.

The studio apartment dweller

“It all starts with getting the right tree for your space,” says Mary Jeanne Packer, executive director of the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York. Packer said people too often make the mistake of buying a tree that’s too big for their home because it looks good in the lot. “A small tree is still a lovely tree,” she adds.

The fragrance fanatic

If filling your home with the smell of fresh evergreen is a top priority then the Balsam Fir is your best bet. These fuller trees are the most potent, Packer says, but their branches aren’t as strong as Fraser Firs.

The tree keeper

If you intend on keeping your tree up long past Dec. 25 -- just think, in February, you can decorate it with hearts for Valentine’s Day -- then you’ll need a species that scores high marks for needle retention. The experts recommend Fraser Firs and also the less common Concolor species. "I’ve seen Frasers that are brown and still have their needles," Packer added.

The proud New Yorker

When you purchase a locally grown tree, they tend to be fresher, according to Packer, since they are harvested just a few days before they arrive in the city. Plus, buying a New York tree helps to sustain the state’s agriculture, support the economy and preserve open spaces, she added.

Where to buy it and how to get it home

From pop-up sidewalk shops and garden centers to your local bodega, it’s not hard to find someone hawking trees during the holiday season. Here’s a list of some -- but certainly not all -- tree sellers. Some even offer delivery and set-up, and accept phone and online orders.

MANHATTAN

NYC Trees: 605 10th Ave., Hell’s Kitchen. Online orders at nyctrees.com include delivery, installation, stand and skirt. Trees available: Fraser Firs. Price ranges from $109 for a 5-foot Fraser to $999 for a 15-foot Fraser.

SoHo Trees: Seven Manhattan locations, including East 68th Street and First Avenue; West 78th Street and Columbus Avenue; East 36th Street and Second Avenue; Essex and Hester streets; Hudson and Clarkson streets; Chambers and West streets; and Varick and Canal streets. Order online at sohotrees.com. Delivery is free. Trees available: Fraser Firs, Noble Firs, Canadian Balsams, Grand Firs and Nordmann Firs.

BROOKLYN

Lowe’s: 118 2nd Ave., Gowanus. Online ordering at lowes.com. Trees start at $29.98 and there is an additional fee for delivery. Trees available: Balsam, Douglas, Fraser and Nobel Firs.

QUEENS

Home Depot: 73-01 25th Ave., East Elmhurst; 124-04 31st St., College Point; 131-35 Avery Ave., Flushing. Online ordering with free delivery at homedepot.com. Trees available: Fraser and Balsam Firs.

BRONX

Egan Acres Tree Farm: 314 West 231st St., Riverdale. More info at eganacrestreefarm.com.

STATEN ISLAND

Home Depot: 545 Targee St. and 2501 Forest Ave. Online ordering with free delivery at homedepot.com. Trees available: Douglas Firs, Fraser Firs and Balsam Firs.

ONLINE ONLY

Tyler’s Trees: The site has six packages to choose from starting at $119 for a five-foot Fraser Fir and up to $369 for a nine-foot Fraser. Complimentary delivery, installation, a plastic tree stand and tree skirt are included in the prices. More info at tylerstrees.com.

Green Valley Christmas Trees: The site, greenvalleychristmastrees.com, has Fraser Firs, Noble Firs, Balsam Firs and Nordmann Firs. The last day to order trees is Dec. 12.