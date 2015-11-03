Health calendar: Nov. 4-10

NOV. 4

Lunchtime Exercise Classes: Walk and use park benches to work different muscle groups. 1-1:45 p.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Fusion: Workout combining aerobics, strength moves and stretching. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Fulton Center, 119 Ninth Ave. Info: 212-924-6710

NOV. 5

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

New York Road Runners Open Run: All ages and levels welcome for this 2.5-3-mile run in Brooklyn Bridge Park. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park (check in at Fornino 15 min. before the start).

NOV. 6

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Involves walking and using park benches to work different muscle groups. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

NOV. 7

New York Road Runners Open Run: All ages and levels welcome for this 2.5-3-mile run. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Astoria Park Track, 14-28 Astoria Park S.

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Try For Free Day: Try LeFrak Center at Lakeside’s winter sports, including its skate school, hockey, curling and broomball. 12:30-7:45 p.m., FREE. Near the Lincoln Road and Parkside/Ocean Avenue entrances to Prospect Park. Info and RSVP: 718-462-0010

Movember beneFHIT Class: Men’s-only class benefiting the Movember Foundation. Noon, $35. Fhitting Room, 201 E. 67th St. Register here

NOV. 8

New York Road Runners Open Run: All ages and levels welcome for this 2.5-3-mile run. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Carmine Carro Community Center, 3000 Fillmore Ave., Marine Park.

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

NOV. 9

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Involves walking and using park benches to work different muscle groups. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Shape Up NYC — Ninja Balance/Supple Strength: HIIT class. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

NOV. 10

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Yoga and Mommy Nutrition: With registered dietitian Lauren Antonucci. 6:30-8 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 1517 Third Ave. Info: 212-249-2072

New York Road Runners Open Run: All ages and levels welcome for this 2.5-3-mile run in Silver Lake Park. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Meet at the bridge at Victory Boulevard and Eddy Road in Silver Lake Park, Staten Island.