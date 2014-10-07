New York Comic Con: 10 graphic novels to seek out

‘C.O.W.L.’ Vol. 1, ‘Afterlife With Archie’ and more.

‘The Red Ten’

A clever superhero comic built around the premise of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None.” (ComixTribe)

‘Skylanders: The Kaos Trap’

New adventures set in the world of the popular video game series. (IDW)

‘Adventure Time: The Art of OOO’

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the popular Cartoon Network show. (Abrams)

‘Leaving Megalopolis’

People are on the run out of town when the superheroes turn violent. (Dark Horse)

‘C.O.W.L.’ Vol. 1 hardcover

Get the limited edition hardcover of this book about the world’s first Super-Hero Labor Union. (Image Comics)

‘Afterlife With Archie’

Archie, Jughead and the rest of Riverdale face a mounting zombie menace. (Archie Comics)

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Vol. 1 hardcover

Continue the adventures of the motorcycle club in this series, with a special hardcover edition available at the convention. (Boom)

‘Kings Watch’ Vol. 1

A beautifully illustrated team-up of Flash Gordon, The Phantom and Mandrake the Magician. (Dynamite)

‘Letter 44 Vol. 1: Escape Velocity’

Catch up with this smart series about a secret mission to make contact with aliens, soon to be a Syfy series. (Oni Press)

‘She-Hulk: Law and Disorder’

Jennifer Walters is giant, green and a great lawyer in this amazing comic that’s part legal thriller, part adventure. (Marvel)

‘Strong Female Protagonist’

This collection follows a former hero who tries to go to college and find other ways to help the world. (Top Shelf)\

The New York Comic Con runs tomorrow through Sunday at the Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St. Go to newyorkcomiccon.com for a full schedule of events, times and ticket information.