New York Comic Con: Scott Snyder unleashes new horror comic ‘Wytches’

First vampires were the next big thing. Then zombies. Now it seems as if witches are getting their time in the spotlight.

Best-selling author Scott Snyder is helping to usher in the age of the witch with his new supernatural horror comic series, “Wytches,” out Wednesday from Image Comics. The book follows the Rooks family as they try to recover from a tragedy involving their daughter that left a bully dead. It’s drawn by Snyder’s frequent collaborator, Jock.

“He brings complete witchcraft and magic to those pages,” he says.

Snyder makes it clear that he’s not intentionally trying to hop on any witches bandwagon, but he is seeing a trend with TV shows like “Salem” and “Witches of East End.”

“Maybe it is, maybe we’re part of a [trend],” he says. “I can tell you that we didn’t mean to be. … I think it speaks to the appeal of enduringly scary monsters, in general.”

And Snyder is a man who knows scary. He also writes the comic “American Vampire” and his run on “Batman” has been filled with creepy moments.

“I’ve always been a fan of scary stories,” he says.

What shouldn’t be scary is getting to meet Snyder at New York Comic Con this week. The writer and con veteran preaches the importance of making sure you have a plan before heading out to the Javits Center. And for bigger creators, like Snyder, you need to get to the booths (either DC or Image Comics) early to get a free ticket.

“I’m really excited to talk to fans all weekend, especially now that we can finally talk about the book itself, the horror of it,” he says.

He’ll also chat about “Batman,” which starts a new story line, Endgame, in “Batman No. 35,” out today.

“The big nature of Endgame is finally revealed, and who the big bad [guy] is,” he says. “Come find me and we can talk about it all weekend.”

The New York Comic Con runs tomorrow through Sunday at the Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St. Go to newyorkcomiccon.com for a full schedule of events, times and ticket information.