New York Fashion Week: ‘This Is Us’ actress Chrissy Metz to speak at TheCurvyCon

TheCurvyCon is headed to New York Fashion Week, enlisting top names like “This Is Us” actress Chrissy Metz to help encourage body positivity in the industry.

The two-day convention, to be held at the Metropolitan West Sept. 8 and 9, brings together fashion bloggers, YouTubers and fashion lovers of all sizes for a series of runway shows, panel discussions and shopping events.

Though this year marks the city’s third annual CurvyCon, it’s the first time the event’s founders, Chastity Garner and CeCe Olisa, decided to move the event from spring to fall so it coincides with NYFW.

“We believe that fashion should be inclusive to women of all sizes; that’s why we moved theCURVYcon to New York Fashion Week,” Olisa said in an emailed statement. “It’s time for plus size fashion to come out of the shadows, and we’re excited to champion for size inclusivity through theCURVYcon.”

Metz, the Emmy-nominated actress who’s known for playing Kate, a character who struggles with her weight on the breakout NBC series, is this this year’s keynote speaker. Metz, who wrote on Twitter she’s “so thrilled” to attend the con, will take the stage on Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m.

The actress is no stranger to speaking publicly about inclusion. She’s been open with the media about her weight-loss journey since the series debuted last fall. “You have to love yourself as you are now to get to where you want to be,” she said on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in Febraury.

Other CurvyCon highlights include a workout session on Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. with Target’s C9 Champion brand ambassador Massy Arias. Lane Bryant will also give attendees a peek at its new collection during the con.

Though the popular event is completely sold out, much of it will be available to live stream for free via Yahoo Style at yahoo.com/style.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misidentified Target’s C9 Champion label. The brand, which includes a plus-size collection, also incorporates women’s, men’s, maternity and children’s clothing.