New York Festival of Light in DUMBO will feature more than a dozen artists

Light installations by more than a dozen artists will be on display this weekend in DUMBO as part of the first-ever New York Festival of Light, partly funded by an online crowdsourcing campaign.

The festival, which will take place Thursday night through Saturday night, will feature several different types of installations ranging from the simple to large-scale video projections, said Evelyn Szeinbaum, senior designer at Levy Lighting Inc.

“A lot of major cities already have ongoing festivals of light every year,” Szeinbaum said. “As one of the biggest cities in the world, we’re kind of behind in that scene.”

Szeinbaum said the orgainzation put on a mini show for one night in Nolita last October, at about a third of the size. This year’s show will cost more than $80,000 to pull off, said Nubia Deleon, Levy Lighting’s chief of operations.

The show, which will feature DJs and food trucks under the Manhattan Bridge, is free on Thursday night from 7 to 11 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. (in the Archway under the Manhattan Bridge and Pearl Street Triangle).

The festival is produced by the New York Festival of Light, which is a non-profit organization.