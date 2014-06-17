Travelocity: New York is most popular travel spot for July 4th

New York tops this year’s list of the most popular domestic destinations for the Fourth of July, according to data …

New York tops this year’s list of the most popular domestic destinations for the Fourth of July, according to data collected by Travelocity.

The online travel agency also reports that while airfare costs over the holiday weekend are up considerably across the nation, costs to fly to and from the city are below the national average.

The national round-trip average over the July 4th weekend is $402, with flights to and from New York coming in at an average of just $340.

Hotel rates in New York City are still above the national average, but they are much lower than other popular July 4th destinations such as Boston and Washington DC.

The top 10:

1. New York

2.Los Angeles

3.Orlando

4.Seattle

5.South Florida

6.Boston

7.Denver

8. San Francisco

9. Washington D.C.

10. Chicago