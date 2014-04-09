New York named top tourist destination

A view of the Empire State Building from Queens Boulevard. Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

If you like tourists, there could be some more on their way.

Travel website TripAdvisor.com named New York City as the top U.S. tourist destination, calling out the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, and “pizzerias of Brooklyn” as some of the highlights.

“Visit [New York] in person – for a weekend or for a month – and you’ll find a restless, energetic city with culture, sports, history, restaurants, and shopping in abundance,” writes TripAdvisor.

Possibly written before the never-ending winter, TripAdvisor named Chicago as the second-best tourist destination, followed by San Francisco, Las Vegas (finally a warm weather city!), and New Orleans.

The website named Istanbul as the top international destination, followed by Rome, London, Beijing, and Prague.