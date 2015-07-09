New York Public Library fountains restored and functional for the first time in 30 years

The outdoor reading room just got even more magical.

The outdoor reading room at the New York Public Library just got even more magical.

The New York Public Library announced on Thursday that the two fountains in front of the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building have been restored and are now working fountains.

The fountains have not been operational in nearly 30 years, the NYPL said. The NYPL replaced all of the interior plumbing, drainage and circulation systems–and all the equipment for the circulation and filtration systems had to be custom-fabricated. The Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust paid for the repairs.

The fountains are located below two famous statues, Truth and Beauty, created by Brooklyn-born sculptor Frederick MacMonnies.

The NYPL opened an outdoor reading room outside the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on 5th Ave. and 42nd St. earlier this summer.