Drone captures stunning sneak peek of New York Wheel’s future view

New Yorkers finally get a preview of what looks like it may become one of the best seats in the city.

Though the New York Wheel, the world’s tallest ferris wheel, is not set to be completed in Staten Island until 2017, a New York filmmaker recently sent a drone up to give future passengers a sneak peek at the view.

The video shows a breathtaking sunset reflecting on the waters, and looks down and around Staten Island, into the Staten Island Yankees’ stadium nextdoor and across at the Manhattan skyline, which seems to be peacefully frozen in time.

The New York Wheel will stand tall at about 630 feet when it is finished. That’s just enough distance to put between yourself and the traffic noise while you admire the scenery from above.