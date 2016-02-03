NFL players style daughters’ hair in new Pantene Super Bowl commercial

If you can score a touchdown, you can braid some hair.

At least, that’s what Pantene wants dads to think.

The brand’s new Super Bowl commercial debuted online Feb. 3, with the slogan “Strong is beautiful.”

In addition to adorable snippets of NFL dads doing their daughters’ hair for the official commerical, Pantene has shared three YouTube videos of players Benjamin Watson, DeAngelo Williams and Jason Witten styling their signature dad-dos.

Learn braided pigtails, twisted pigtails and a ballerina bun just like professional football players do it — just wash the Buffalo sauce off your hands first.

Dads doing hair is nothing new. In July, the New York Times published “Showing Dad the Ropes About Braids,” a story on an Upper West Side class teaching local dads to style their children’s hair.

Both the Pantene commercial and the NYT article emphasize the importance of dads and daughters spending time together, which based on a (slightly creepy) Hyundai Super Bowl commercial also released Wednesday, we expect will be a trend in 2016’s Super Bowl ads.