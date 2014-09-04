Nick and Joe Jonas talk music and style at New York Fashion Week

“We like to play with our style and make bold statements.”

Nick and Joe Jonas kicked off New York Fashion Week Thursday at Richard Chai’s Lincoln Center show, sitting front row and chatting about two of their favorite things: fashion and music.

Both opted for fall looks in spite of the day’s balmy temps, Joe in a buttoned black blazer and Nick in a leather bomber jacket.

“We have interests in the same designers,” Nick told amNewYork, “but I tend towards more of a classic style while Joe can be a little more adventurous.”

“We have fun,” he added. “We like to play with our style and make bold statements.”

Kevin Jonas, the guys’ third brother and former bandmate, was not in attendance, but all seems to be running smoothly as Nick, the youngest of the trio, continues to work on his solo career.

Right now he’s busy promoting his latest song, “Jealous,” set to debut Sunday night, he told us, but he hopes to make time for a few more shows, particularly Todd Snyder and Public School.

“It’s nice to get out and be around people who share similar interests,” Nick said. “We can all connect on fashion and being ahead of the curve.”