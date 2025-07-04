A brand new Nordstrom Local has officially opened in Brooklyn.

Located at 154 N 7th St. in Williamsburg, the new 3,000-square-foot store is the third to join New York City’s Nordstrom Local market, joining Nordstrom Local West Village and Nordstrom Local Upper East Side.

“New York is one of our largest markets and we’re looking forward to opening Nordstrom Local Williamsburg to offer Brooklyn customers even more opportunities to engage with our services closer to where they live and work,” said Fanya Chandler, president of Nordstrom stores. “We’ve learned a lot from our existing locations in the market and are excited to offer customers more convenience and personalized service.”

Like in New York City’s other Nordstrom Local stores, the new Williamsburg location serves as a one-stop shop for Nordstrom shoppers in need of convenience. Guests can pick up their Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com online orders and also return items on site.

The location offers alteration services on purchases from Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and other retailers, and gift wrapping is complimentary for any Nordstrom purchase (non-Nordstrom purchases can be gift wrapped for a fee). Customers can also drop off gently used clothing and shoes to be donated to Housing Works, where they’ll be sold to support local programs that make a meaningful impact in the community, and bring in empty beauty packaging to be recycled for free through Nordstrom’s BEAUTYCYCLE program.

Nordstrom Local Williamsburg is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday.