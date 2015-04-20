Quantcast
NYC is looking for a new ambassador — for Instagram!

April 20, 2015
The NYC Global Ambassador position is taken, but NYC Instagram Ambassador is up for grabs!

NYC may not be looking for a new global ambassador any time soon, but the city announced today that they’re looking for a new Instagram Ambassador.

To celebrate the relaunch of @nycgov, the municipal government is giving their handle over to New Yorkers.

From now until May 3, the de Blasio Administration is encouraging photographers (i.e. anyone with a smartphone) to hashtag #SignsOfSpringNYC in order to qualify as a potential Instagram ambassador. Five judges, including first lady Chirlane McCray will vote on the ambassadors, selecting one from each borough.

“New York is a diverse, multicultural city pulsating with creative energy,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a Monday press release. “This is a way for us to showcase that talent, and to see New York through the eyes of the people who live here, during a season when the city really blooms.”

While we’re positive there’s plenty of “creative energy” in NYC, is this just a way for NYC to avoid hiring a social media intern?

All five NYC Instagram Ambassadors will serve through August 31 and Taylor Swift probably will not be one of them.

