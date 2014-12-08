Laser tag finally makes its way to Manhattan

The dream of playing laster tag in Manhattan becomes a reality on Dec. 13.

Forget the bright lights of Broadway, there’s a new star in town: laser tag. While Manhattan may seem to have it all, until this Saturday, the island has been without a single laser tag arena.

Bowlmor Lanes has expanded its entertainment venue to add laser tag arena as well as a ropes course in its Chelsea location.

The NYC-themed laser tag arena can host up to 30 players at once for team based games. Prices range from $10.19/round at prime time and $8.19 off-prime.

The ropes course is 1500 square feet, and features the same rates as laser tag, accommodating up to 15 players in each round.

Bowlmor’s new facilities will be open on Saturday, Dec. 13th, so get your laser jumping skills ready.