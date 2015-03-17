NYC’s newest power breakfast players go beyond eggs Benedict

Early risers, meet the new “power breakfast” players.

The break-of-dawn meal, synonymous with business meetings over eggs Benedict and oatmeal, is still going strong. Beyond stalwarts like Peacock Alley at the Waldorf Astoria and the Loews Regency Hotel and more recent favorites such as Balthazar and The Breslin, here’s where you can make a reservation for your next big meeting:

STATE Grill and Bar

One of the newest power breakfast players is this Midtown restaurant, which opened in the lobby of the Empire State Building this past fall. Among its breakfast offerings are the Complete Business Breakfast comes with fresh juice, French press coffee or hot tea, poached eggs on toast, scrambled eggs or a mini pastry selection ($14-$17). Menu options also include grill NY strip steak and eggs ($32), buttermilk rye pancakes ($13) and bagel with smoked salmon ($16). Available Monday-Friday from 7:30-10 a.m.; 350 Fifth Ave., 212-216- 9693, patinagroup.com

David Burke fabrick

Hotel guests aren’t the only diners at this David Burke restaurant, which opened last spring in the Archer Hotel and caters to fashion executives in the Garment District. Entrees range from the health-conscious quinoa and fruit salad ($12), egg white omelet ($18) and smoothies ($8), to the classic eggs Benedict ($16) and a skirt steak and eggs ($25). Available Monday-Friday, 6:30-11 a.m.; 47 W. 38th St., 212-302-3838, davidburkefabrick.com

The Wayfarer

This year-old American grille is near Central Park and close to the action in Midtown and Columbus Circle. The menu features a variety of eggs, such as a Norwegian scramble with smoked salmon, crème fraiche and chives ($18) and a Tuscan omelet with truffle pecorino, pancetta and arugula ($18). Other options include Belgium waffles with roasted banana ($15), avocado toast ($9) and fresh juices ($9). Available Monday-Friday, 6:30-11 a.m.; 101 W. 57th St., 212-691-0030, thewayfarernyc.com

ATRIO

Since opening in 2012, this restaurant in the Conrad Hotel has been a go-to spot for the financial sector, with Goldman-Sachs right around the corner, and is also a convenient option for One World Trade Center tenants like Condé Nast. The breakfast menu ranges from “fresh and light” options such as housemade almond and red quinoa granola ($15) and Coach Farms goat yogurt parfait ($9) to “favorites” including bruschetta scrambled eggs ($17) and ricotta hotcakes ($17.50). Available Monday-Friday from 6:30-11:30 a.m.; 102 North End Ave., 212-945-0100, conradnewyork.com

Lexington Brass

For more than three years, this modern bistro in the Hyatt 48 Lex has catered to Midtown brass. Its morning special features two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, potatoes, toast and buttermilk pancakes ($25). Or you can choose from light starts such as the steel-cut oatmeal ($8), favorites like the pumpkin spice gluten-free waffles ($16) or egg options, which include a baked egg with blue crab and avocado ($19). Available Monday-Friday from 7-11 a.m.; 517 Lexington Ave., 212-392- 5976, emmgrp.com