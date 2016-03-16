NYC’s top bars, beers on St. Patrick’s Day

Is Guinness the beer of choice on St. Patrick’s Day?

Is Guinness the beer of choice on St. Patrick’s Day? And which bars do revelers drink it at?

To get an idea, Untappd, a free mobile app with 3 million users that lets beer lovers rate brews and check in at bars, shares the most popular beers for the New York City region last year on St. Paddy’s Day, as well as the city’s Irish pubs with the most check-ins. Slainte!

Top beers from St. Patrick’s Day 2015

1. Guinness Draught by Guinness

2. Guinness Extra Stout (Canada/USA) by Guinness

3. Smithwick’s by Guinness

4. Milk Stout Nitro by Left Hand Brewing Company

5. Guinness Blonde American Lager by Guinness

6. Magners Original Irish Cider by Magners Irish Cider

7. Brooklyn Lager by Brooklyn Brewery

8. Brooklyn Dry Irish Stout by Brooklyn Brewery

9. Harp Premium Lager by Guinness

10. Goose IPA by Goose Island Beer Co.

Top Irish pubs from St. Patrick’s Day 2015

1. Connolly’s Pub & Restaurant. 121 W. 45th St.

2. Playwright Irish Pub, 27 W. 35th St.

3. McMahon’s Public House, 39 Fifth Ave., Park Slope

4. The Harp Raw Bar and Grill, 729 Third Ave.

5. The Globe, 158 E. 23rd St.