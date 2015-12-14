NYC sample sales: Where to save this week

You love to shop, why not save a little?

New York City is home to some of the world’s best designers, which means plenty of showrooms, off-the-runway and overstock to get rid of. Seek out NYC sample sales for designer finds at a fraction of the price. For the best inventory, try and visit the sale as close to opening but know that prices may go down by the last day.

Check out this week’s sales!

Jonathan Simkhai

Clothes will be up to 60%-70% off including dresses for $125 and the designer’s Oil Spill Mock Turtleneck, originally $345 for $75.

209 W. 38th St., Suite 1001, Dec. 16 – Dec. 18: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tanya Taylor

Over 750 pieces from the past six seasons will be up to 80% off retail at this sale.

495 Broadway, 3rd Fl, Dec. 15 – 16: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

What Goes Around Comes Around

Vintage designer clothing and accessories from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Gucci, Celine, Fendi, Balenziaga and many more will be sold at a steep discount.

43 Wooster St., Dec. 15: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Dec. 16- 20: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Joie, Equipment & Current/Elliott Winter Sample Sale

These three brands will offer discount clothing including tops and outerwear at 70-80% off.

260 Fifth Ave., Dec. 15: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Dec. 16 -17: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Dec. 18 – 19: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

IPPOLITA

Bangles, earrings, necklaces, and rings in 18K Gold as well as IPPOLITA rose and sterling silver pieces will be up to 65% off retail prices.

317 W. 33rd St., Dec.17 – 18: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Dec. 19 – 20: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fjällräven

Buy more and save more at this outerwear and accessory sale. Receive 30% off when you purchase one item, 40% off when you purchase two items and 50% off when you purchase three or more items.

262 Mott St., Dec. 19 – 24: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.