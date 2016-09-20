NYC shops for all your athleisure wear needs

Here are new places where you can add to your wardrobe.

The athleisure trend shows no sign of slowing down. Here are new places where you can add to your wardrobe.

SIX:02

This women’s clothing store is located in the recently revamped Manhattan flagship Foot Locker. Find the latest from such designer activewear brands as Adidas by Stella McCartney, Koral, Alala, Vimmia and Fenty by Rihanna, as well as New Balance, Nike, Puma, Adidas, Reebok and more. 112 W. 34th St., 212-760-2311

305 Fitness

This month, the dance club-esque fitness studio launched its own lifestyle boutique at both of its New York City locations. Find a line of 305-branded tops and bottoms, as well as massage balls, therapy bands, beanies, books and more. 18 W. Eighth St., 212-603-9931; 33 E. 33rd St., 212-603-9932

Ivivva NYC

Lululemon’s girls line opened a new shop on the Upper East Side this past weekend, with technical athletic wear in sizes 6-14 geared toward running, yoga, dance and more. 1325 Lexington Ave., 212-362-3839