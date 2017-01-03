NYC studios on demand: AKT, Physique 57, Peloton and more

Getting to that 7 a.m. HIIT class can be more of a challenge when it’s pitch-black out, bitterly cold or you’re snowed in. For a workout at the push of a button this winter, here are a handful of studios that are on demand.

AKT: Celeb trainer Anna Kaiser brings her cardio workouts to your phone, laptop or Roku, with several streaming subscriptions available. From $34.99/month; ondemand.studio-akt.com

Physique 57: Stream the barre studio’s strength training and cardio workouts on your phone, tablet or computer, with more than 40 videos available 24/7, some of which don’t require equipment. From $30/month; ondemand.physique57.com

Tracy Anderson: The trainer recently opened a TriBeCa studio, but you can access her Tracy Anderson Method online with real-time workout videos. $90/month; tracyanderson.com

Peloton: It means investing in a nearly $2,000 bike, but if you’re a devotee, you can stream live rides, as well as choose from more than 3,000 on-demand rides, from the indoor cycling studio. $39/month; pelotoncycle.com

MNDFL: The meditation studio launched an online video service last month, so you can practice guided meditation from your home. $19.99/month; video.mndflmeditation.com