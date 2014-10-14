NYC workouts: Free and cheap exercise events this week

WEDNESDAY

30-Day Fitness Challenge: Work out every day for 30 days at the 92nd Street Y and try for the chance to win a free year of membership. Register by Oct. 15, limited to first 60. 1395 Lexington Ave. Info and registration: 92y.org/fitchallenge

Fall Fitness with inSHAPE: Get tips on your fall fitness regimen. Also featuring mini-workouts, giveaways and deals. 5:30-7 p.m., FREE. East Side Vitamin Shoppe, 1193 Third Ave. Info and RSVP: Eventbrite.com

Lolë Run Club: Hosted by NYC fitness blogger Kelly Roberts of Run Selfie Repeat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Meet at the Lolë Atelier Store, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

THURSDAY

Shape Up NYC –Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Marathon Training: Train for an upcoming race or just improve your running. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC –Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

First-timers special: BFX Studio newcomers can sign up for any Friday evening class at the new Chelsea studio free of charge on their first visit. Promotion ends today. 555 Sixth Ave. Info and registration: bfxstudio.com

SATURDAY

Plié for Pink: In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this 75-minute Bootcamp class benefits the Young Survival Coalition. 11 a.m., $25 (donation). Xtend Barre Brooklyn Heights, 147 Remsen St. 2nd Fl. Info and registration: xtendbarreworkout.com

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Zumba: This total-body workout combines dance movies with aerobics. 1:30-2:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and registration: 866-653-1904

SUNDAY

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K: This American Cancer Society walkathon raises awareness and funds to fight breast cancer. Various locations and times, donation-based. Info and registration: makingstrides.acsevents.org

Plié for Pink: In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this 75-minute Bootcamp class benefits the Young Survival Coalition. 12:30 p.m., $25 (donation). Xtend Barre Brooklyn Heights, 147 Remsen St. 2nd Fl. Info and registration: xtendbarreworkout.com

MONDAY

Marathon Training: Train for an upcoming race or just improve your running. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus

Winter Without the Blues: Learn how to prevent and manage Seasonal Affective Disorder. 6:30 p.m., from $24. 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. Info and RSVP: 212-415-5500

TUESDAY

Marathon Training: Train for an upcoming race or just improve your running. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus

Men’s Health, Above and Below the Waist: Lecture by Dr. Steven Lamm, with a multicourse menu based on his nutritional advice. 6:30 p.m., $150 (plus tax and tip). Bouley Botanical, 281 Church St. Info and RSVP: davidbouley.com