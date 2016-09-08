NYFW: Acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi walks Archana Kochhar runway

Reshma Qureshi was 17 when she was attacked with sulfuric acid while walking to school.

This New York Fashion Week moment isn’t just about the clothes.

Reshma Qureshi, 19, walked down the runway at the Archana Kochhar show on Thursday, Sept. 8, modeling Indian couture and representing her journey through surviving an acid attack.

In 2014, Qureshi was attacked by three assailants with sulfuric acid while on her way to school in her hometown of Allahabad, India, according to ABC News.

The attack disfigured Qureshi’s face, but that hasn’t stopped her from relaying her positive messages on beauty, posting makeup tutorials on the YouTube channel “Make Love Not Scars.”

The runway appearance was part of FTL Moda’s #TakeBeautyBack fashion week campaign.