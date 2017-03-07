NYSC’s new Upper East Side studio collective features Cyc Fitness, Tone House, more

Three boutique fitness concepts combine under one roof at New York Sports Clubs’ studio collective. The second NYSC Lab in …

Three boutique fitness concepts combine under one roof at New York Sports Clubs’ studio collective.

The second NYSC Lab in NYC, which opened its doors last week on the Upper East Side at 1231 Third Ave., features classes from Tone House, Cyc Fitness and NYSC’s own boutique brand, BFX, with separate spaces for each studio across two floors. Also find a lounge area, lockers with built-in locks and individual changing rooms and showers.

Each brand offers a unique fitness experience, and classes must be booked through each individual studio. Here’s a look at what’s on offer:

Tone House

The workout: Tone House, which expands with a second NYC location here, offers hardcore athletic-based training that’s often called the hardest in the city (think sprints, bear crawls, burpees and battle ropes on repeat).

Membership: Class packs available

Drop-in rate: $40

Info: tonehouse.com

Cyc Fitness

The workout: Cyc Fitness’ fourth NYC location is outfitted with 50 bikes for its music-driven cardio and strength-training indoor cycling workout.

Amenities: Complimentary shoe rental

Membership: $298/unlimited monthly for first six months ($268 through March 10)

Drop-in rate: $28 ($23 through March 10)

Info: 212-256-1381, cycfitness.com

BFX

The workout: BFX’s programming, which starts March 13, includes cross-training and a new series of rowing workouts.

Membership: $199/unlimited monthly

Drop-in rate: $20/NYSC members, $32/non-members (free demos available throughout March)

Info: 212-232-0050, newyorksportsclubs.com