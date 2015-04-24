YouTube’s first-ever video is everything you would expect

“Me at the Zoo” was the first-ever YouTube clip.

Imagine all the hours we’d have back over the past decade if YouTube hadn’t debuted on April 23, 2005.

Ten years of cat videos, quirky international stunts, VEVO music videos and more all started with an eighteen second clip, “Me at the zoo” uploaded by jawed, a user with only one video to this day.

“Me at the zoo” shows a man standing in front of the elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo, explaining that the animals have “really, really, really long, um, trunks, and that’s cool and there’s pretty much all there is to say.”

A true masterpiece.

To date, the clip has over 21 million views.

Happy Birthday YouTube.