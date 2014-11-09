On the kids’ lit scene with the Children’s Book Fair

Brooklyn has long been considered a literary hub — and the children’s book scene is no exception. On Nov. 15, …

On Nov. 15, more than 30 borough authors and illustrators will gather at the Brooklyn Museum for the annual Children’s Book Fair.

“The festival is a great showcase of Brooklyn’s bounty of terrific children’s book authors and illustrators,” said Artie Bennett, the author of several children’s books such as “Belches, Burps, and Farts — Oh My!” who will be among this year’s participants. “It’s magnificently well attended and there are always a trio of great readings for youngsters. And getting to meet and chat with the creators of wonderful kids’ books is a satisfaction beyond words, even words like ‘poopendous’!”

During the fair, now in its eighth year, children of all ages can meet with authors and participate in such activities as a scavenger hunt, coloring and origami. There will also be readings from well-known authors such as Adam Auerbach, Peter Brown, Scott Menchin and Sophie Blackall.

The book fair is the brainchild of Sallie Stutz, vice director of merchandising at the Brooklyn Museum, who wanted to put together something that was “truly Brooklyn.”

“The one thing about our book fair that is unique is that there is a level of intimacy,” said Stutz, adding that the fair usually attracts about 35 participants, including more young adult authors in recent years.

“We’re trying to make it a little broader in appeal for all ages,” said Stutz.

One author Stutz recommended looking out for at the fair is Bianca Turetsky, who has a series called “The Time-Traveling Fashionista.”

“Since we have an exhibition called ‘Killer Heels’ in the museum right now, this one is very related to the fact that we’ve had a few fashion exhibitions in the museum recently,” said Stutz.

5 authors to know at the Children’s Book Fair

Need a children’s author primer? Here are five noteworthy Brooklyn authors to know who will be at the Brooklyn Museum’s Children’s Book Fair.

Peter Brown: The award-winning author and illustrator has five New York Times bestsellers. His most recent book is “My Teacher Is a Monster! (No, I Am Not.)”

Sophie Blackall: The illustrator has published more than 20 children’s books, including the popular “Ivy and Bean” series. You may also have seen her work on the subway; her poster depicting different riders has been featured on trains.

Tad Hills: Drawing inspiration from his own kids, Hills tries to capture children’s innocence and enthusiastic vision of the world in his books so they can see themselves in his characters. It seems to work; his “Duck & Goose” series is a sensation.

Laura Ljungkvist: The author and illustrator is a hit in the children’s book world thanks to her attention-grabbing, colorful illustrations. Her most recent book is “Follow the Line to School.”

Selina Alko: The writer and illustrator hopes to help children become more open-minded through such books as “Daddy Christmas and Hanukkah Mama,” which is about a multi-religion household.

If you go: The Children’s Book Fair is Nov. 15, noon-4 p.m., at the Brooklyn Museum, FREE with museum admission ($16 adults suggested, free for ages 19 and under); 200 Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights, 718-638-5000, Brooklyn museum.org.