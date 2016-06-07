Outdoor workouts to try this summer: Nordic walking, bouldering, more

All you need to get outdoors and exercise is a decent pair of sneakers and some good weather. But if you’re looking to spice up your workout this summer, here are three unique activities to try.

Nordic walking

All the rage in Europe, Nordic walking doesn’t quite have the fervor in the United States. But it’s catching on. The aerobic activity uses poles to help propel you forward as well as engage your upper body more. HYVA Nordic Walking has been offering classes in Central Park since the fall, near the Reservoir. The hour-long classes are geared toward either more leisurely or fast-paced walkers, with the latter also incorporating jumps and sprints, and can cover anywhere from 1.5 to 3 miles. Participants also sport transmitters to listen to music and cues from the instructor during the class. Available now through September, $20/class (through Classpass); class meets at 72nd Street and Central Park West, hyvanordicwalking.com

Bouldering

New York’s bouldering community is growing, with several indoor facilities in Brooklyn and Queens, such as Brooklyn Boulders and The Cliffs. And this summer, you can try your hand at the sport at The Cliffs’ DUMBO Boulders, a new outdoor bouldering area in Brooklyn Bridge Park, under the Manhattan Bridge. The courses can accommodate both beginners and skilled climbers alike. Classes are also available so you can learn your jug hold from your crimp. Day pass $9; 25 Manhattan Bridge Lower Roadway, DUMBO, dumbo.thecliffsclimbing.com

Pact Outdoor Gym

The gym is brought outdoors with this month-old program, which offers small group fitness classes on the west side of Central Park and on the Long Island City waterfront at Hunters Point South Park several times a week. Weights, kettlebells, sand bags, cones and battle ropes are among the tools used during the hour-long, high-intensity workouts, taught by fitness trainers Sebastian Morel-Ferreira and Chris Finn. $34/class; thepackoutdoor.com