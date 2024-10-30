Check out these 4 adorable rescued dogs available for adoption in NYC

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Are you looking to expand your family by bringing home a new furry friend? If so, consider a rescued pup available for adoption in NYC.

The ASPCA (the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) is actively encouraging humans looking for a pet to adopt one from a shelter during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month in October.

“Shelters across the country are working hard to support animals who are spending more time in their care, but dog adoptions are not keeping pace. The strain faced by animal shelters today requires collaboration across communities to place more pets in loving homes,” Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO, said. “The ASPCA partners with hundreds of shelters and rescues nationwide to support the animals who need us most, and as we recognize Adopt a Shelter Dog Month this October, it’s the perfect time to lend lifesaving support by adopting or fostering a pet, making an impact that ripples throughout shelters nationwide while creating space for more animals.”

According to the ASPCA and other animal welfare groups, 3.2 million dogs nationwide entered shelters last year. Only 2.2 million were adopted. With so many dogs and other animals to care for, shelters, including the Animal Care Centers of NYC, are working overtime to give the animals the care they need, ASPCA officials said.

And through the ASPCA’s The Rescue Effect, which encourages humans to adopt or foster a dog or cat, or even volunteer or donate, more space becomes available in shelters for animals in desperate need of care.

Dogs available for adoption in NYC

These are just some of the pets looking for a loving forever home at the ASPCA’s Adoption Center on the Upper East Side. Information provided by the ASPCA:

Name: Ursula

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years

Description: Ursula is ready to be adored by a loving family of her own, and no pup deserves it more. She is a happy, wiggly dog who makes friends with every person she meets. She is a joyful pup who loves her human pals and is always in good spirits. Her favorite activities are tossing her plush toys around, playing a game of fetch and settling down with a chew toy. Ursula balances her days well between playtime and rest, and she even finds ways to stay occupied when her human friends are busy. When going on walks, Ursula is calm and confident on leash. She enjoys taking her time, sniffing things along the way, and she also enjoys engaging with the outside world. Ursula is also quite smart and is very motivated by treats, so learning new things is a breeze. She was found through the ASPCA’s partnership with the NYPD, living in inappropriate living conditions with three other dogs.

Name: Toffee

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years

Description: Toffee is a social, affectionate girl and is happiest when she’s around her people. She loves long walks and going on adventures to explore new places—she just needs someone to bring her. She is also a big fan of snuggles, and her goofy antics and playful energy will keep you laughing every day. Toffee is friendly to all, curious about the world and the perfect cuddle buddy for cozy evenings at home. Toffee can’t wait to show her new family her unwavering love and loyalty. She will turn every day into an adventure and bring joy to her home with her happy-go-lucky personality. She was found through the ASPCA’s partnership with the NYPD, tied to a pole.

Name: Gaia

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years

Description: Gaia’s favorite thing in the world is to burn energy with the people she loves. This cutie is always ready for playtime and enjoys going on long walks where she can sniff everything along the way. She has the cutest wiggle when she greets a friend, and she always tries to get as many pets, scratches and snuggles as possible. Belly rubs are also the quickest way to her heart. To the good-natured Gaia, no person is a stranger—just a friend she hasn’t met yet. In her ideal home, Gaia will benefit not only from staying physically active, but also from having her smart mind kept busy. She enjoys food dispensing toys that she can lick or chew, and she is also partial to playing with stuffed toys. Gaia is ready to learn new things with her future family, too. She listens well and could excel at any training routine, especially if she’s rewarded with tasty treats. Gaia came in through the ASPCA’s NYPD partnership and was found tied to a fence and emaciated in a park with another dog.

Name: Campfire

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years

Description: Campfire is the cuddliest guy around. This lovebug adores snuggling up to everyone, and to him, no person is a stranger. His big, soft head is perfect for petting, and it’s hard to resist his soulful eyes. Food is the way to Campfires heart. Campfire is an easygoing dog who likes to go on long, leisurely walks. He loves exploring his surroundings, always stopping to smell the flowers—and everything else along the way. He loves to romp around and chase after his toys, but he will always end up sitting by your feet or leaning against your legs. Campfire just adores being by the side of his people. Campfire is very social with people and would be a great fit for most families. He came in through the ASPCA’s partnership with the NYPD, and was found malnourished.

Visit ASPCA.org/Adopt to learn more about adopting a dog from the ASPCA Adoption Center in New York City and submit an application.