American Kennel Club welcomes the pumi as 190th breed

Another dog breed has been added to the American Kennel Club’s pack.

The pumi joins 189 other breeds nationally recognized by the purebred registry.

The new breed, now a member of the herding group, is known for a coat with tight corkscrew curls. The energetic pups are “lively, adorable” and make “wonderful companion[s] for a family willing to provide lots of exercise and mental activity,” said Gina DiNardo, AKC’s vice president, in a news release.

Here are five facts about AKC’s newest breed: