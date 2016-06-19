ASPCA’s Mobile Adoption Center coming to City Hall for ‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The kitties are coming to City Hall this Tuesday, in a move by the City Council to raise awareness for shelter animals.

Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito will host the ASPCA’s Mobile Adoption Center van Tuesday morning as part of “Adopt a Shelter Cat Month.” The ASPCA said that shelters across the city are seeing a surge in stray cats, because of feline breeding, and they need help finding homes.

“Thousands of adoptable pets wait in our city’s shelters for a loving home,” the speaker, who is a cat owner herself, said in a statement. “ If you’re looking for a new furry friend, I urge you to visit the ASPCA Adoption Center or your local shelter to find the ‘purfect’ addition to your family.”

The van will be parked between Murray and Warren Streets between 11 am and 1 pm. Anyone looking to adopt a shelter cat can log onto aspca.org/nyc.

“The ASPCA is grateful to Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and the City Council for their efforts to raise awareness about these cats during Adopt a Shelter Cat Month and help them find loving homes,” Michelle Villagomez, senior NYC legislative director for the ASPCA, said in a statement.

The council will also introduce a resolution Tuesday that calls on the state Legislature to outlaw cat declawing in New York.