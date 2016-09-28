Beth Stern on why NYC is the perfect place for cat owners

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Beth Stern, kitten foster mom and North Shore Animal League America spokeswoman, said New York City is the perfect place to adopt a cat. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

For those of you who don’t know this already – New York City is ideal for cat owners.

Cats don’t mind small spaces. They’re content staying inside. They won’t bark late at night and keep up your roommates.

If that doesn’t convince you, maybe Beth Stern can.

As North Shore Animal League America’s spokeswoman, and someone who’s fostered more than 300 cats in the past two years, Howard Stern’s wife knows a thing or two about how easy it can be to get attached to a kitten. “I’ve cried 300 times saying goodbye to them all,” she said at the taping of the fourth annual Hallmark Channel Kitten Bowl in midtown on Wednesday.

According to Stern, the city is “the perfect place to have a cat enter your life by adopting.”

Why? “If you live in an apartment, it’s a pain in the butt to have a dog,” she said. Hold on, dog lovers – “the only reason I say it’s a pain to have a dog is because you have to walk the dog four or five times a day,” she explained.

Aside from easy litter box cleanup, cats are just the “perfect companions,” she added.

You won’t have to worry about leaving your cat at home for hours, especially if you adopt more than one.

“I always say instead of one, get two. Then they have each other when you go to work,” she said.

Don’t worry — you’ll easily fit more than one cat in your tiny apartment without it getting cramped. And depending on the cat you adopt, they might even enjoy playing as much as a dog would enjoy a day at the park.

“As independent as people think cats are, all six of my resident cats, my husband and my cats, they’re ‘dog cats.’ They greet us at the door. They know their names and fetch.”