Bruiser Woods, ‘Legally Blonde’ Chihuahua, dies

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Hollywood has lost another great.

Moonie, the 18-year-old Chihuahua more commonly known as Bruiser Woods, Elle Woods’ canine companion who accompanied her from California sunshine to Harvard Law School, passed away on Thursday.

Reese Witherspoon, Moonie’s former co-star for his iconic role, posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to share the news with fans.

“With a sad heart, I have to let all the #LegallyBlonde fans know that Bruiser Woods (also known as Moonie) passed away yesterday,” Witherspoon wrote on Mar. 11. “He was a sweet little Chihuahua who was very loved. I will never forget all the days we spent together … I’m sure his tail is wagging in the sky. Sending love to his trainer, the wonderful @tailsticks #RIPBruiser.”

Sue Chipperton, Moonie’s trainer, has trained dozens of Hollywood dogs in addition to cats, birds, bunnies and more screen-ready animals.

Moonie was a rescue Chihuahua who reprised his role of Bruiser in “Legally Blonde 2” in addition to various TV appearances throughout his career.

The Gemini vegetarian will be missed!