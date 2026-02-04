PHOTOS: Penny the Doberman Pinscher nabs Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

Penny, the Doberman Pinscher, winner of Best in Show, during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City.

It was a big night in the Big Apple for dog lovers! Penny the Doberman Pinscher pulled off a huge win last night, taking home Best in Show at the 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Penny the Doberman Takes Best in Show

Penny beat out nearly 2,500 other dogs at Madison Square Garden to grab the top spot. It was a historic night for a few reasons: she’s the 42nd female to win, and it’s the first time a Doberman has won the whole thing since 1989. Interestingly, the same handler, Andy Linton, was behind both of those wins.

Having grown up with an incredibly affectionate Doberman, I love seeing the breed take the top spot. They’re stunning dogs, and when well-trained and properly socialized, they can be total sweethearts. Like kids, dogs thrive when they’re raised with consistency, structure, and love.

Penny’s Handler, Andy Linton said, “She is as great a Doberman as I’ve ever seen.”

The Winning Lineup

Judge David Fitzpatrick had the tough job of picking one winner from the seven group champions. While Penny took the crown, Cota the Chesapeake Bay Retriever earned the runner-up spot (Reserve Best in Show).

Here’s a quick look at the “best of the best” who made it to the final ring:

Group Winner Breed Working Penny Doberman Pinscher Sporting Cota Chesapeake Bay Retriever Herding Graham Old English Sheepdog Hound Zaida Afghan Hound Non-Sporting JJ (“Jingle Juice”) Lhasa Apso Terrier Wager Smooth Fox Terrier Toy Cookie Maltese

This year was marked the 150th anniversary of Westminster, making it one of the oldest sporting traditions in the country. According to the judge, this specific lineup of finalists was one for the history books, not to mention purely adorable. Check out some photos below from the daytime activities at the Javits Center.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.