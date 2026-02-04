Quantcast
Pets

PHOTOS: Penny the Doberman Pinscher nabs Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

By Danielle Ramos Posted on
Penny, the Doberman Pinscher, winner of Best in Show, during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City.
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

It was a big night in the Big Apple for dog lovers! Penny the Doberman Pinscher pulled off a huge win last night, taking home Best in Show at the 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Penny the Doberman Takes Best in Show

Penny beat out nearly 2,500 other dogs at Madison Square Garden to grab the top spot. It was a historic night for a few reasons: she’s the 42nd female to win, and it’s the first time a Doberman has won the whole thing since 1989. Interestingly, the same handler, Andy Linton, was behind both of those wins.

Having grown up with an incredibly affectionate Doberman, I love seeing the breed take the top spot. They’re stunning dogs, and when well-trained and properly socialized, they can be total sweethearts. Like kids, dogs thrive when they’re raised with consistency, structure, and love.

 

Penny’s Handler, Andy Linton said, “She is as great a Doberman as I’ve ever seen.”

Penny, the Doberman Pinscher, winner of Best in Show, and his handler Andy Linton during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)

The Winning Lineup

Judge David Fitzpatrick had the tough job of picking one winner from the seven group champions. While Penny took the crown, Cota the Chesapeake Bay Retriever earned the runner-up spot (Reserve Best in Show).

Here’s a quick look at the “best of the best” who made it to the final ring:

Group Winner Breed
Working Penny Doberman Pinscher
Sporting Cota Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Herding Graham Old English Sheepdog
Hound Zaida Afghan Hound
Non-Sporting JJ (“Jingle Juice”) Lhasa Apso
Terrier Wager Smooth Fox Terrier
Toy Cookie Maltese

 

This year was marked the 150th anniversary of Westminster, making it one of the oldest sporting traditions in the country. According to the judge, this specific lineup of finalists was one for the history books, not to mention purely adorable. Check out some photos below from the daytime activities at the Javits Center.

Several dog breeds took part in the the 150th Westminster Dog show.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A dog and their own take a lap during the 150th Westminster Dog show.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A dog shows their owner some love before being groomed ahead of the 150th Westminster Dog show.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Several dog breeds took part in the the 150th Westminster Dog show.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Several dog breeds took part in the the 150th Westminster Dog show.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Several dog breeds and their ownerstook part in the the 150th Westminster Dog show.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

