New York City politics is a doggy world; dog mayor canine-didates hope to ‘bark’ change

“What does it say about people’s faith in their political system that in order to feel good about politics, they have to invent an entirely different system that’s run by a different species?”

Stephen Calabria is the founder and director of New York City’s Honorary Dog Mayor Election, which is now in the process of voting in a new NYC Dog Mayor. The current Dog Mayor, Sally Long Dog, “is stepping down, in part because she hates stairs, but also she has served her city effectively and admirably as any politician should, with dedication, fortitude and lack of drool,” said Calabria.

The honorary election was originally inspired by a dog mayor in Littleton, Colorado. “I thought, ‘Hey, that could work for New York City,” said Calabria. “The residents of New York City love their dogs, but they are also politically active and politically minded, and this, if anything, blends two areas about which New Yorkers are most passionate.”

Calabria, with a background in politics, admitted, “[the election] also has a ripe opportunity for satire.” He joked, “New Yorkers, I think, are inclined to support something like this, that is paws-itive, that is fun, that is moving the ball forward.”

The 16 canine-didates face off in a March Madness-style, single-elimination tournament, where each round culminates in social media polling from midnight to midnight each Wednesday. The polls take place on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The eliminations began on July 24 and are expected to run through November 4, when a new NYC Dog Mayor will be officially announced.

One “canine-didate,” Shayna Maydele the coton de Tulear, fell in the polls to Ziggy last week, the Yorkie-Chihuahua mix. Shayna’s mom, Heidi Silverstone, spoke to Shayna’s character throughout her mayoral campaign. “What makes her so special is she just loves other dogs,” Silverstone began. “She loves people so much, she always stops and asks for pets or cuddles.”

Although the canine-didates must be a resident of one of the five boroughs to run for mayor, anyone in the world may vote in the weekly elections. Silverstone explained that many of Shayna Maydele’s followers come from around the world. “At first I didn’t think much of it, I just continued to post [Shayna on Instagram] because people seemed to like it. As time went on it became more meaningful,” Silverstone said.

Shayna did not make it through the first round, but she ended her campaign with grace. On Tuesday, August 6, one day before the election, Silverstone said, “[n]o matter who wins this election, I think the city will be well represented. I’ve been communicating with Ziggy’s mom, I messaged her to wish them luck. Even though this is for fun, we’re both kind of nervous. We’ve both invested a lot of time, so it would be an honor to win.” Ziggy’s next competitor will be the winner of Bertram the Pomeranian versus Lucy the Muttsicle.

The election was deliberately scheduled to coincide with the human election. “This was to capitalize not only on what would be clearly a greater interest in politics, but also serve as a good juxtaposition for human politics,” said Calabria. “Imagine if we enjoyed and loved our leaders in the same way we do our dogs.”

Calabria admitted he was inspired, in part, by “how degrading and negative politics has become.” When you’re dealing with puppies, he said, “[they] don’t know anything about politics, or the global financial market, or embezzlement of campaign funds; you’re dealing with a population of politicians who just want to love you, just want to care about you, which we can only hope for in our politicians at large.”

This year, one unique canine-didate is up for adoption. Will O’Wisp was originally put up for adoption by New York City Animal Rescue, and is now under the care of Muddy Paws Rescue. “We do see this [election] as a useful vehicle for advocating for public policies that benefit everyone, dogs and humans, etc. This includes things like enhanced trash pick up, greater voter registration, dog registration and dog adoption,” Calabria explained.

This Wednesday, canine-didates Enzo the shih tzu and Cyrus the American bully-poodle mix will hit the stage. Calabria urged, “dogmocracy is on the ballot, dogmocracy itself is at stake! Please come out and vote, it’ll make all the difference.”