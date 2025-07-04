Here’s what you need to know to keep your pet safe this Independence Day.

Earlier this year, New York took a major step forward for animal lovers by officially recognizing pets as family members under state law. This monumental shift reflects what so many of us have known all along—our dogs aren’t just animals, they’re part of the family! And just like any family member, they deserve to feel safe, especially during times that may be frightening or chaotic for them.

While we humans might look forward to barbecues, fireworks, and festive gatherings, it remains one of the most stressful days of the year for many dogs. The hot temperatures, crowds of houseguests, and booming fireworks can be overwhelming and send them into a panic.

July 4th is the day when more dogs get lost than on any other day of the year. They also get injured. It is a time to be super vigilant about your pet’s safety. Cats should also stay inside, not only on July 4th but always.

Here are a few must-know safety tips to protect your dog this Independence Day:

Keep your dog safe indoors: Never allow pets outside when fireworks or sparklers are being used. Even small fireworks can frighten dogs into running away. Plus, fireworks in the distance can still be extremely loud and spook your pup.

Addressing fireworks and noise inside: If your dog is scared of fireworks noise inside the house, keep them in a quiet, closed-off room with the A/C on and the TV or music playing to help drown out the noise.

Make a plan for guests: When you combine loud noises with a house full of guests and distracted owners, it can be a recipe for disaster. Make plans for your dog before guests arrive. Try to keep him in a gated area where he can see people but cannot get out. Or, if she is an anxious type, consider keeping her in a quiet but cool bedroom and making it a point to check on her regularly (or have a family member take on this task).

Remember, stressed and overheated dogs may snap. Anxious dogs are more likely to react defensively, especially around guests or children who may play too roughly or invade their space. Always supervise interactions and give your dog a quiet place to retreat.

Try calming aids for anxious pets. If your pet is overly stressed, try putting them in a thundershirt or consult your vet about using a calming medication.

Make sure your pet wears ID: Animal shelters report intake increases of 30% during the July 4th holiday due to scared pets bolting from their homes. Make sure your pet has a collar and a clearly readable ID tag with your current phone number. In a pinch, a fabric collar with your phone number written on it with a Sharpie works just as well.

Your pet should be microchipped and the number registered in a national registry. A microchip is the only permanent form of ID for your pet. If your pet escapes and loses his collar, he can still be reunited with you if his microchip is registered with your current information.

Curb their snacks: Sure, your pup would love a bite of a hot dog or burger, but too much greasy, rich food can upset their stomach and lead to vomiting or diarrhea at best, or at worst, pancreatitis. Unfamiliar food plus stress can add up to tummy upsets and other health problems. Politely ask guests not to feed your dog. If you want to treat them, offer a couple of bite-sized portions of plain, cooked meat.

Always provide extra water: Summer heat and stress can cause pets to pant more, leading to faster dehydration. Make sure they have plenty of fresh, clean water at all times.

Grill safely: Don’t let pets (or kids!) roam freely while the grill is hot. Burns can happen in seconds. Keep your dog inside during grilling time.

If going out, leave your pet at home: No matter how well-behaved your dog is, never bring them to a fireworks display. It’s not worth the risk. Leave them home where it’s safe and familiar.

No matter how well you think you know your pet, they can still be unpredictable when startled or scared. The best place for an insecure dog is the place he knows best. Put your dog in a quiet room where he feels safe and comfortable.

Watch out for household products: Common summer items like matches, citronella candles, bug sprays, sunscreens, and lighter fluid can be very dangerous if ingested. Even small amounts can cause serious illness or be fatal. Store these safely away from pets at all times.

Also, it may seem obvious, but even small amounts of alcohol are highly toxic to dogs. Ingesting it can lead to alcohol poisoning, seizures, coma, or even death. Keep all drinks well out of reach.

Make sure your pet is spayed or neutered. Nearly 3 million sheltered pets are euthanized every year. If your pet gets out or someone else’s pet gets in, avoid unwanted litters by having your pet spayed or neutered.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.