These names were the most popular for dogs and cats this year.

Looking to adopt a furry friend in the new year? Or maybe looking for fun pet names? Well, this list is for you!

The Dog People at Rover, a popular pet services website, released their annual report in November that highlights the most popular and trending pet names.

This year in the United States, Charlie was the top male dog name, and Luna was the top female dog name. Interestingly, Luna was also the top female cat name this year, with Milo as the top male cat name.

According to Rover, Luna and Charlie are frequently at the top of these lists when it comes to common pet names, and they have been for nearly a decade.

As per usual, a lot of pet name trends have changed as well. The top five trending puppy names this year are (1) Elphie, (2) Tsuki, (3) Caesar, (4) Rumi, and (5) Mufasa.

Kitten names are also seeing their own trends…and the top five trending kitten names this year are (1) Tater, (2) Milton, (3) Stewie, (4) Priscilla, and (5) Gatsby.

Looking for more information or name inspiration? Be sure to check out the full report here.